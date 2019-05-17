Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOOD ON YOU: Greta Brady welcomes new volunteer, Rod Laylee to the VIP program.
GOOD ON YOU: Greta Brady welcomes new volunteer, Rod Laylee to the VIP program. Jann Houley
News

Long-term volunteers in police cop VIP awards

JANN HOULEY
by
17th May 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Rockhampton police service awarded certificates of thanks to its long-term volunteers on Tuesday, and welcomed new recruits to its VIP service.

Volunteering in Police stalwarts, Greta Brady and Michael Burke have spent 20 years in community service, freeing police up for more front line duties.

They also pass on their expertise to new volunteers such as Rod Laylee who likes keeping busy too much to stay at home during his retirement.

"I saw a story in the Morning Bulletin and I thought police volunteering sounded interesting and different,” he said.

"I've just finished our induction service which is about what we are and aren't expected to do.”

Mr Laylee, who spent 38 years as an airport fire services officer all around Queensland, explains that volunteers don't have police powers.

"For example, we visit victims of crime only after the police had conducted their interviews and reports, maybe a week or two later,” he said.

"We go to check on their security arrangements but, mostly, it's to offer community support.

"We can't fill them in on the progress of the investigation or anything.”

Mr Laylee said the work is not mundane because it offers him the chance to socialise with a "great bunch of volunteers”.

"And all the police are very supportive of us.”

Whether or not Mr Laylee finds himself still in Rockhampton is "in the lap of the gods”.

"I've been driving up and down the Bruce Highway since the 1960s to visit my aunt who lived in Rockhampton. It was practically a goat track; I've seen so many changes in the region,” he said.

"But I have a partner now to take into consideration so whether we stay here or move further south remains to be seen.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Major parties put dollar figures on their election promises

    premium_icon Major parties put dollar figures on their election promises

    Politics Capricornia's candidates have put millions in promises on the table.

    • 17th May 2019 12:01 AM
    Landry responds to Capricornia's employment issues

    premium_icon Landry responds to Capricornia's employment issues

    Careers She addressed stagnating wages, penalty rates, and insecure work.

    • 17th May 2019 12:01 AM
    Disability advocate lays out his Capricornia wish list

    premium_icon Disability advocate lays out his Capricornia wish list

    Politics Des Ryan would like to see election candidates back his vision.

    • 17th May 2019 12:01 AM
    Alarm bells ring after dramatic wage slowdown in Capricornia

    premium_icon Alarm bells ring after dramatic wage slowdown in Capricornia

    Politics New wages analysis is grim reading for Capricornia

    • 17th May 2019 12:00 AM