Long-term volunteers in police cop VIP awards

GOOD ON YOU: Greta Brady welcomes new volunteer, Rod Laylee to the VIP program. Jann Houley

THE Rockhampton police service awarded certificates of thanks to its long-term volunteers on Tuesday, and welcomed new recruits to its VIP service.

Volunteering in Police stalwarts, Greta Brady and Michael Burke have spent 20 years in community service, freeing police up for more front line duties.

They also pass on their expertise to new volunteers such as Rod Laylee who likes keeping busy too much to stay at home during his retirement.

"I saw a story in the Morning Bulletin and I thought police volunteering sounded interesting and different,” he said.

"I've just finished our induction service which is about what we are and aren't expected to do.”

Mr Laylee, who spent 38 years as an airport fire services officer all around Queensland, explains that volunteers don't have police powers.

"For example, we visit victims of crime only after the police had conducted their interviews and reports, maybe a week or two later,” he said.

"We go to check on their security arrangements but, mostly, it's to offer community support.

"We can't fill them in on the progress of the investigation or anything.”

Mr Laylee said the work is not mundane because it offers him the chance to socialise with a "great bunch of volunteers”.

"And all the police are very supportive of us.”

Whether or not Mr Laylee finds himself still in Rockhampton is "in the lap of the gods”.

"I've been driving up and down the Bruce Highway since the 1960s to visit my aunt who lived in Rockhampton. It was practically a goat track; I've seen so many changes in the region,” he said.

"But I have a partner now to take into consideration so whether we stay here or move further south remains to be seen.”