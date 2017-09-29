Long-weekend events: 96 hours across Rocky, Cap Coast

TODAY: Friday, September 29
-
7.30AM - 8.30AM:U3A's Friday morning tai chi group meets in the Kershaw Gardens at the North entrance, off the traffic circle near Stockland Rockhampton. Newcomers are always welcome as visitors. Phone Shirley, 07 4936 4792.
-
9AM - 4PM:Yeppoon $2 clothing sale at Cooee Bay Hall. Thousands of quality pre-loved clothing. Cash only.
-
9.30AM - 11.30AM:Wandal Craft Group meet at the CWA Hall Wandal Road. They do craft by hand and also do sewing machine items.
-
5PM - 6PM:Under 12's skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $4, includes skate hire.
6PM:Official opening of Reflections at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre, Gallery 6. The exhibition will be opened by former chair of the Rockhampton Art Gallery Trust Merilyn Luck OAM. RSVP to Kerry on 0411 557 668.
7PM - 9.30PM:All ages public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7, Skate hire - Quads $1, Inlines $2. Sausage sizzle & snack shop available. Contact Steph on 0487 472 951.
7.30PM:A dance will be held at the Alton Downs Hall. Music by Two Can plus raffles, lucky door and novelty prizes. Phone 4934 5120.
-
7.30PM:From the Bottom of a Well at the Red Lion Hotel. Special guests The Short Fall. Tickets available at www.bradbutcher.com.
-
8PM:Showcase open mic at the Red Dahlia Bar. A great night of free entertainment, supporting Rocky's emerging and alternative artists! Every Friday night from 8:30pm we open our stage to acts of all kinds - musicians, singers, comedians, poets, anyone who'd like to join in. Whether we get three acts or a dozen it's always a lively night, and you never know who'll be on the bill.
TOMORROW: Saturday, September 30
6.30AM:Beach Bootcamp at Yeppoon Main Beach. Free community event held on the last Saturday of each month.
7.30AM:Yoga for all ages at Goss Park (behind Stockmans Corner), Gladstone Road, Rockhampton. Cost $5. Phone 0438 342 158.
-
10AM - 4PM:Reflections Exhibition at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre, Gallery 6. Exhibition will be open until October 8.
-
10AM:Scales and Tongue Shows at Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre. Little Aussie Encounters will be presenting the show and will be set up behind the food court.
-
10AM - 12.30PM:Free workshop at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre, Gallery 6. Hand make a small book with Helen. All materials supplied. RSVP to 4927 7529. Limited spaces.
-
10AM:Workshop Seminar with special guest Andrew Ironside at 360 Church, Glenmore Road. Andrew will be teaching practical, instantly usable, tips to hone our skills and ultimately lead us into deeper and more intimate worship times individually and corporately within our churches.
-
11AM:Scales and Tongue Shows at Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre. Little Aussie Encounters will be presenting the show and will be set up behind the food court.
-
1PM - 4.30PM:Telstra past telephonists will be holding an afternoon tea at the Frenchville Sports Club. Entry $10. Phone 0407 135 736.
-
1PM:Arts in the Park (wire craft) at the Botanic Gardens. This is a free event. Places are limited for each session and bookings are preferred. Visit https://rockhamptontickets.com.au/event/5267 to register for this event.
-
2PM:Capricorn Edible Plants Inc will meet at Sabrina and Patrick Burke's Home, School Street, Yeppoon. All welcome. Tour of their garden competition garden, sensational rare fruit description and tasting, club meeting, auction and raffle. Bring a cup and chair. Phone 0458 028 070.
2PM:Own your Power Workshop at 178 Peter Street, Berserker. This workshop will give you the tools to understand yourself and stop making excuses for your life.. Cost $40.
3.30PM:September School Holiday Films 2017 at Yeppoon Town Hall. These films are only $5 per person (Under 3 are free), providing affordable entertainment for families during school holidays. Want to win free tickets? see details on the poster for your chance to win free tickets! For further information phone 49133840
-
5PM - 10PM:Monster Motor Mania Rockhampton at Rockhampton Showgrounds. USA Style Monster Mayhem, Hugh Stadium Fireworks Skyshow, Dipsy And Tipsy Crazy Comedy Cars, Flamin' Car Melting Jet Car, Crasharama Demolition Derby and Monster Truck Real Jet Plant Jump. Tickets available at www.actioneventsmanagement.com.
-
7PM:Tavern Trivia Night at the Glenmore Tavern. Funds raised go to Harlie's ongoing therapy so she can achieve her dream of walking. $5 per person. Theme is "On the Water”
-
7.30PM:Manhattan Short Film Festival Rockhampton at the Walter Reid Community Arts Centre. Rocky Flix presents the Manhattan Short Film Festival screening at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre in Rockhampton 30 Sept @ 7:30pm, Tickets $20 & $15 concession- Bookings Phone 0417 077 358. http://www.manhattanshort.com/screening-venues.html. The Final 10 are: http://www.manhattanshort.com/finalists.html
-
8PM:Silky Fuzz Upstairs Goat at the Giddy Goat cafe and bar. Special guests the Doobskns.
SUNDAY: October 1
-
7AM:Rockhampton Mt Archer Lions Club book fair at Hinchliffe Street. Variety of Books for all ages. Donations welcome for books. All money donated stays in the local community.
8AM - 12PM:Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsover Street, Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce and home made cooking, craft and beautiful fashion.
-
9AM - 1PM:Archer Park rail Museum in Denison Street will be open. Come ride the Purrey Steam Tram.
-
12PM:Little Aussie Encounters presents Wet and Wild Shows at Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre.
1PM:Live on the Lawn Ryan Conway at the Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina.
1PM:Little Aussie Encounters presents Wet and Wild Shows at Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre.
-
1.30PM:Inspired Sister Circle October at Searenity House, Yeppoon. Explore 'making time for creativity and exploring mantras'. Numbers are limited. Cost $30 or 3 circle pass $70. RSVP to Shanelle 0415 565 456.
-
1.30PM:Pinot and Pastels at the Rockhampton Art Gallery. This is a 2 hour workshop aimed at complete beginners or those who have some drawing and painting experience. Price: $35 per session | $30 Friends [includes materials, qualified arts educator, accompanied by wine]. Visit www.rockhamptonartgallery.cfom.au/programs/pinot_and_pastels.
-
10AM - 2PM:Mt Chalmers History Centre open day. View a pictorial display of life and times in an old gold and copper mining town. Free entry but gold coin donation is appreciated. Phone 4934 4293.
-
10AM - 4PM:Reflections Exhibition at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre, Gallery 6. Exhibition will be open until October 8.
-
11AM:The Annual Isisford Reunion will be held at the Frenchville Sports Club. For more information phone 4927 7774 or 0417 758 410.
-
1PM - 4PM:Trains in the Park. Family fun for all ages. Ride behind a steam engine or a modern diesel locomotive at Leichhardt Park, corner of Campbell and Cambridge Streets. Enclosed footwear must be worn to ride the trains.
MONDAY: October 2
-
9AM - 5PM:Yeppoon pop up art shop grand opening. Feature artists for one week only. Artists such as Catherine Boreham, Joy Swindells and Prisca. For more information phone 0416 300 878.
-
10AM - 4PM:Reflections Exhibition at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre, Gallery 6. Exhibition will be open until October 8.
-
1PM:Arts in the Park (Weaving) at the Botanic Gardens. This is a free event. Places are limited for each session and bookings are preferred. Visit https://rockhamptontickets.com.au/event/5272 to register for this event.
-
6PM - 10PM:Musos showcase night at the Criterion Hotel.