LONG WEEKEND: What's open and shut in Rocky and surrounds

Stockland Rockhampton will be closed on Good Friday.

Stockland Rockhampton will be closed on Good Friday. Chris Ison ROK310816cstockland2

IF YOU are planning on having a few sneaky beverages this Easter, you will have to get in and buy them early.

The Queensland Government's Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation has laws in place which state no businesses are allowed to sell takeaway alcohol on Good Friday.

On the Thursday before Good Friday (Good Friday Eve), the sale and supply of alcohol is only permitted until midnight regardless of whether the premises has approved extended trading hours that allow for later trading.

Existing patrons will have until 12.30am to finish their drinks and leave the premises.

Licensed premises are permitted to sell and supply liquor from 10am to midnight in conjunction with a meal that is normally excluded for dining.

The meal is to be prepared, served and eaten on the premises.

Patrons can buy alcohol for one hour before, during and one hour after eating their meal.

No takeaway alcohol is permitted at all on Good Friday.

Neither gaming nor adult entertainment is permitted in licensed premises on Good Friday.

All gaming machines must stop at midnight on Good Friday Eve.

Licensed premises can trade at its usual opening times on Easter Sunday and Monday.

Independent retail shops must remain closed on Good Friday except if it is predominantly food and/or grocery store, which can trade unrestricted.

ROCKHAMPTON/YEPPOON OPENING TIMES:

Coles:

Good Friday: CLOSED

Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 9am to 6pm

Dan Murphy's:

Good Friday: CLOSED

Easter Saturday: 10am to 9pm

Easter Sunday: 10am to 7pm

Easter Monday: 10am to 8pm

Woolworths:

Good Friday: CLOSED

Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 9am to 6pm

Drakes IGA Glenmore:

Good Friday: CLOSED

Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 9am to 6pm

IGA Wandal and Emu Park

All weekend: 6am to 9pm

IGA Emu Park:

Good Friday: 7am to 9pm

Easter Saturday/Sunday: 7am to 7pm

Easter Monday 7am to 9pm

Foodworks:

Richardson Rd:

All weekend: 6.30am to 10pm

George St

All weekend: 6am to 9pm

Dean St:

All weekend: 6am to 10pm

Lakes Creek:

All weekend: 5am to 8pm

Main Street:

All weekend: 6am to 9pm

BP Service Station, Gladstone Hwy:

All weekend: 5am to 10pm

Caltex Service Station, Gladstone Hwy:

All weekend: 24 hours

Kmart:

Good Friday: CLOSED

Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 9am to 6pm

Big W:

Good Friday: CLOSED

Easter Saturday: 9am to 6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am to 5pm

Easter Monday: 8.30am to 7pm

Target:

Good Friday: CLOSED

Easter Saturday: 9am to 5.30pm

Easter Sunday: 9am to 5pm

Easter Monday: 8am to 7pm

Bunnings:

Good Friday: CLOSED

Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 7am to 6pm

City Centre Plaza

Good Friday: CLOSED

Easter Saturday: 9am to 4pm

Easter Sunday: 10am to 2pm

Easter Monday: 10am to 2pm

Stockland Rockhampton

Good Friday: CLOSED

Easter Saturday: 9am to 5pm

Easter Sunday: 10am - 4pm

Easter Monday 10am - 4pm

Yeppoon Central (speciality stores)

Good Friday: CLOSED

Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 10.30am-4pm

DINING:

Crazy Joker

Good Friday: CLOSED

Easter Saturday: 9am to 3pm

Easter Sunday: CLOSED

Easter Monday: 10am to 2pm

Dempsey Street Snack Bar

Good Friday: 11am to 7:30pm

Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 11am to 7:30pm

P.A Snack Bar:

Good Friday: 10.30am to 7 pm for fish and chips only

Berserker Tavern:

The Berserker Tavern Is Closed Good Friday.

Open for business Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Cheese and Biscuits Cafe:

Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 7am until 1pm

Saigon Saigon:

Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Sunday: Lunch from 11.30am to 2pm, Dinner from 5pm

Easter Monday: Closed as normal

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina:

Open all Easter weekend, including Sunday evening. Public holiday surcharge.

Giddy Goat:

Cafe:

Good Friday: CLOSED

Easter Saturday: 8am to 3pm

Easter Sunday: 8am to 2pm

Easter Monday: CLOSED

Goat at Night (Bar)

Good Friday Friday: CLOSED

Easter Saturday: Noon to 3am

Easter Sunday and Monday: CLOSED