LONG WEEKEND: What's open and shut in Rocky and surrounds
IF YOU are planning on having a few sneaky beverages this Easter, you will have to get in and buy them early.
The Queensland Government's Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation has laws in place which state no businesses are allowed to sell takeaway alcohol on Good Friday.
On the Thursday before Good Friday (Good Friday Eve), the sale and supply of alcohol is only permitted until midnight regardless of whether the premises has approved extended trading hours that allow for later trading.
Existing patrons will have until 12.30am to finish their drinks and leave the premises.
Licensed premises are permitted to sell and supply liquor from 10am to midnight in conjunction with a meal that is normally excluded for dining.
The meal is to be prepared, served and eaten on the premises.
Patrons can buy alcohol for one hour before, during and one hour after eating their meal.
No takeaway alcohol is permitted at all on Good Friday.
Neither gaming nor adult entertainment is permitted in licensed premises on Good Friday.
All gaming machines must stop at midnight on Good Friday Eve.
Licensed premises can trade at its usual opening times on Easter Sunday and Monday.
Independent retail shops must remain closed on Good Friday except if it is predominantly food and/or grocery store, which can trade unrestricted.
ROCKHAMPTON/YEPPOON OPENING TIMES:
Coles:
Good Friday: CLOSED
Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 9am to 6pm
Dan Murphy's:
Good Friday: CLOSED
Easter Saturday: 10am to 9pm
Easter Sunday: 10am to 7pm
Easter Monday: 10am to 8pm
Woolworths:
Good Friday: CLOSED
Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 9am to 6pm
Drakes IGA Glenmore:
Good Friday: CLOSED
Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 9am to 6pm
IGA Wandal and Emu Park
All weekend: 6am to 9pm
IGA Emu Park:
Good Friday: 7am to 9pm
Easter Saturday/Sunday: 7am to 7pm
Easter Monday 7am to 9pm
Foodworks:
Richardson Rd:
All weekend: 6.30am to 10pm
George St
All weekend: 6am to 9pm
Dean St:
All weekend: 6am to 10pm
Lakes Creek:
All weekend: 5am to 8pm
Main Street:
All weekend: 6am to 9pm
BP Service Station, Gladstone Hwy:
All weekend: 5am to 10pm
Caltex Service Station, Gladstone Hwy:
All weekend: 24 hours
Kmart:
Good Friday: CLOSED
Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 9am to 6pm
Big W:
Good Friday: CLOSED
Easter Saturday: 9am to 6pm
Easter Sunday: 9am to 5pm
Easter Monday: 8.30am to 7pm
Target:
Good Friday: CLOSED
Easter Saturday: 9am to 5.30pm
Easter Sunday: 9am to 5pm
Easter Monday: 8am to 7pm
Bunnings:
Good Friday: CLOSED
Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 7am to 6pm
City Centre Plaza
Good Friday: CLOSED
Easter Saturday: 9am to 4pm
Easter Sunday: 10am to 2pm
Easter Monday: 10am to 2pm
Stockland Rockhampton
Good Friday: CLOSED
Easter Saturday: 9am to 5pm
Easter Sunday: 10am - 4pm
Easter Monday 10am - 4pm
Yeppoon Central (speciality stores)
Good Friday: CLOSED
Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 10.30am-4pm
DINING:
Crazy Joker
Good Friday: CLOSED
Easter Saturday: 9am to 3pm
Easter Sunday: CLOSED
Easter Monday: 10am to 2pm
Dempsey Street Snack Bar
Good Friday: 11am to 7:30pm
Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 11am to 7:30pm
P.A Snack Bar:
Good Friday: 10.30am to 7 pm for fish and chips only
Berserker Tavern:
The Berserker Tavern Is Closed Good Friday.
Open for business Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Cheese and Biscuits Cafe:
Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 7am until 1pm
Saigon Saigon:
Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Sunday: Lunch from 11.30am to 2pm, Dinner from 5pm
Easter Monday: Closed as normal
The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina:
Open all Easter weekend, including Sunday evening. Public holiday surcharge.
Giddy Goat:
Cafe:
Good Friday: CLOSED
Easter Saturday: 8am to 3pm
Easter Sunday: 8am to 2pm
Easter Monday: CLOSED
Goat at Night (Bar)
Good Friday Friday: CLOSED
Easter Saturday: Noon to 3am
Easter Sunday and Monday: CLOSED