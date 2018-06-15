Menu
The pub was gutted by the blaze. Picture: Today Show/Twitter
Fire destroys landmark Queensland pub

by Talisa Eley and AAP
15th Jun 2018 7:21 AM

A LANDMARK Queensland pub has been destroyed by fire.

Longreach police inspector Mark Henderson said the Lyceum Hotel, in Longreach in the state's central west, had been completely gutted when authorities arrived around 8.15pm last night but no one was injured and adjoining properties were not damaged.

 

The pub was gutted by the blaze. Picture: Today Show/Twitter
The hotel had been closed for several months and he believed it was up for sale, Insp Henderson told Queensland Country Life.

"Fire investigators and scientific personnel from Brisbane will be coming out to investigate the circumstances," he said.

The Lyceum Hotel ablaze last night. Picture: Today Show/Twitter
