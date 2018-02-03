Longreach rejoices as storm brings heavy rainfall

Photos from Cocklebinda, Baralaba which received 165mm until Saturday morning as soaking rain swept across Central Queensland.

Photos from Cocklebinda, Baralaba which received 165mm until Saturday morning as soaking rain swept across Central Queensland. Linda Ohl

3.45PM: RAIN has continued to fall over Central Queensland throughout the day, with large falls around Longreach.

Linda Ohl from Cocklebinda at Baralaba recorded 165mm to 9am this morning and said the rain had remained steady throughout the day.

"We are still getting good showers here," she wrote on the Who Got The Rain? Facebook page.

"It's just beautiful rain, total is really adding up now."

People posting in the page were sharing their joy at the rain, which is much needed for many inland regions.

Further west, gullies and creeks were flowing again as heavy rain and storms hit Longreach.

One resident told the group they had recorded 101mm at Longreach, while others recorded 60mm on properties around the town.

The Bureau of Meteorology has officially recorded 42.6mm from 9am to 3.30pm.

In other areas, 45.5mm was recorded south of Dysart, 32mm in West Rockhampton, and 58.6mm at Capella Post Office.

EARLIER: IT SEEMS the rain came tumbling down in many of the places where it was needed most, with some parts of Central Queensland recording almost 70mm in an hour overnight and other areas receiving almost 100mm in 24 hours.

Thunderstorms rolled across the region last night, with warnings of severe storms in some areas cancelled about midnight.

In cancelling the severe thunderstorm warning, the Bureau of Meteorology said 68mm of rain fell in an hour to 8pm at The Crescent, near Rolleston.

While 77mm of rain fell in the hour to 10.35pm at Springsure Creek, south of Comet.

Rainfall predictions for Sunday, February 4 Bureau of Meteorology

According to the bureau's overnight rainfall totals, 27.2mm was recorded at Rockhampton.

However, Byfield recorded 97mm in the 24 ours to 9am.

Locals also shared their rain totals on Facebook page Who Got The Rain.

One Springsure resident said they had arrived home to a flooded yard and had by this morning recorded 133mm of rain.

A Baralaba property owner recorded 90mm overnight, along with 75mm on Friday.

A property owner near Woorabinda recorded 113mm over two nights to this morning.

Bureau of Meteorology recordings to 9am Saturday