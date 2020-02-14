Longtime Rocky business expands to Emerald

BUSINESS EXPANSION: Brett Samuelsson of Tropical Pool Maintenance at the new Emerald store.

BUSINESS EXPANSION: Brett Samuelsson of Tropical Pool Maintenance at the new Emerald store.

THE POOL man has expanded his footprint - with a store in Emerald.

The new Tropical Pool Maintenance shop is the second one for the business, with the original store in Rockhampton.

The opportunity came out of the blue owner Brett Sameulsson said, but it was too good to pass up.

Another pool shop owner was selling and offered it to Mr Sameulsson before he advertised it.

After talking to his suppliers and working out the dollars, it felt right.

“Expansion has always been on the radar, I had often thought about it,” he said.

The Emerald store officially opened this week and Mr Sameulsson hopes to provide the quality of service he does in Rocky.

“We want to try and bring some of our ideas, software, water testing, hopefully implement some of our mineral swims,” he said.

Mr Sameulsson is able to take on the previous owner’s 80 regular clients throughout Blackwater, Emerald, Clermont and Capella.

He also had a lot of Emerald and mining community clients who would drop into the Rockhampton store when they were in town on weekends.

Tropical Pool Maintenance dates back to Mr Sameulsson’s parents, who originally had the business.

Mr Sameulsson was involved as a kid in the school holidays and after an apprenticeship in the railway for a few years he began working with his Dad in 2009.

“Dad was very well known in town and still is for his good reputation,” he said.

He opened the shop next to Hungry Jacks in 2014 with just four staff - and now there are 10.

“It was always my dream to have a shop and when I opened it I knew nothing about retail,” Mr Samuelsson said.