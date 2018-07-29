LOOK INSIDE: $2M renovation at Wood Street cafe

DOORS were opened and the venue christened last night as the final renovations were finally complete at Mackay's newest restaurant and bar Moss on Wood.

The venue which is attached to the recently re-branded 90 suite Rydges hotel occupies the space that was previously Cactus Jacks and the AM Bar.

Director Geordie Clark, who hails from Sydney where he is a successful hotelier, said he chose to invest in Mackay because of the "promise" of the location and the upward trajectory of the economy.

"We chose Mackay just because of the opportunity, this property was in receivership so it was well priced and it looked like it had the opportunity to improve," Mr Clark said.

"Mackay looked like it was on the improve generally and it appeared to be the right time to buy economically I suppose.

"I think there is a very good opportunity to provide something new in Mackay and I think the generally economy in Mackay has been picking up dramatically so I am quite optimistic."

Mr Clark said he saw opportunity in transforming what was once a dingy series of restaurants, bars and gaming lounges into something more open and "cutting edge" design wise.

"It had good bones and we saw the opportunity to open it up to the street because before it was dark and dingy because when you got to the bar there was no natural light," he said.

The total renovation that was undertaken in three stages, took three months and cost around $2M.

Mr Clark said he was most excited about the custom mosaic pizza oven that was imported for the cafe from an artisan in Naples Italy.