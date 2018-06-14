Look inside a real Australian Army vehicle at the Rocky show

IF YOU are heading to the Rockhampton Show at the showgrounds, there is an impressive display of Australian Army vehicles.

Manning one of army medical vehicles is Captain Ellen Greg, second in command of the 11th Close Health company, 1st Close Health Battalion.

The ex-medic is looking after the Protected Mobility Vehicle, explaining to onlookers about the vehicle and the facilities on board.

"People are generally interested in the generic concept of army and they look at all of the vehicle,” she said.

"They are all quite impressed with the technology we have today.”

The PMV vehicle transports the qualified medics on the ground.

"The 1st Close Health Battalion medics are the ones who are at the point of injury, the front-line medics,” Capt Greg said.

"They treat them there and evacuate them back to the our colleagues at the second General Health Battalion.

To become a medic, the current Australian Defence Force course goes for 18 months at the Army School of Health.

Once completed, students graduate with a Diploma of Paramedicine, Diploma of Nursing and the additional military context to operate in tri-service field.

An 'Army Brat' herself, Capt Greg has been having a great time sharing her life and career with the show goers.

"It's really nice to have people come up and thank you for your service,” she said.

"And gain an appreciation for some of the conditions we work in.”

ROCKY SHOW:

Australian Defence Force display is to the left of the entry, behind the Walter Pierce Pavilion.

Gates open at 8.30am.