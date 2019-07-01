Look inside the luxurious rejuvenated Hayman Island Resort

The iconic Hayman Island Resort will be reopened under the InterContinental brand in July.

TODAY is the day. The five-star luxury InterContinental Hayman Island reopened the public after an extensive two-year renovation in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

Hayman Island by InterContinental general manager Mark Eletr said the resort had been transformed as part of the $135 million redevelopment.

"Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly on the transformation of this sensational island resort to deliver an immersive experience for guests with a meaningful connection to its surrounds," he said.

In the lead up to the reopening, Mr Eletr spoke with the Daily Mercury.

He said the "new" Hayman would give guests a modern take on luxury; nothing flashy, flamboyant or gimmicky.

Instead, he said the resort would deliver a fully-integrated mindful experience for guests, offering them a luxurious location to relax and connect with their loved ones.

Offering 166 fully refurbished rooms, suites and villas, five world-class dining experiences and bars, bespoke spa experiences, events and meeting spaces, the re-opening of Hayman follows a series of cyclone-ravaged resorts getting back to business.

Daydream Island Resort and Elysian Retreat on Long Island in the Whitsundays have also reopened recently.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said Hayman Island would inject more than $120 million in tourism revenue into the local Whitsundays economy annually.

As an attraction, the Great Barrier Reef contributes $3.9 billion to the Queensland economy and supports more than 33,000 jobs.

"Today is a major milestone for the tourism industry in Central Queensland," she said.