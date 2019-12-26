Look out! Here come the Boxing Day buns

IT'S the debate that could divide a nation, split families, and cause more replies than the latest Barnaby Joyce tweet.

Much like the Boxing Day sales and the Boxing Day Test, the Boxing Day Buns are set to become a holiday tradition as Coles brings back its hot cross buns this week following strong customer demand.

From today, customers will start to spot the favourite Easter treat earlier than ever before at Coles stores including traditional fruit; award-winning chocolate; apple & cinnamon and fruit-free hot cross buns, as well as gluten-free traditional and chocolate varieties.

Last year more than 2.1 million hot cross buns - equivalent to 60 million kilograms - were sold within just four days of landing on Coles shelves on December 28, suggesting that Coles customers just can't get them early enough.

Sales of Coles' limited range of hot cross buns in December were equivalent to one quarter of total sales of all hot cross buns sold in the week leading up to Easter this year.

According to Coles' sales data, the suburbs with the biggest appetite for hot cross buns in December last year were Penrith (NSW), Waurn Ponds (Vic), Carindale (Qld), St Agnes (SA), Dunsborough (WA), Devonport (Tas), Gungahlin (ACT) and Coolalinga (NT).

Coles Category Manager Frederick Hancock said that customers now expect to be able to bite into a hot cross bun as soon as they finish their Christmas leftovers.

"They used to be an Easter-only treat, but our bakers are constantly being asked by customers when they can get their hands on our hot cross buns. We've seen early sales of hot cross buns soar in the few days before 1 January, so we know that a large proportion of our customers want to enjoy these delicious treats as soon as possible," he said.

"While the traditional hot cross bun with 100% Aussie fruit remains a favourite, we are looking forward to delighting our customers with some new and exciting flavours over the coming weeks."

Coles customer survey revealed that of those who enjoy hot cross buns, more than half (53 per cent) had enjoyed them outside of the Easter period.

TOP SELLING LOCATIONS FOR COLES HOT CROSS BUNS - DECEMBER 2018

QLD

CARINDALE - 6590

SPRINGFIELD ORION - 5930

MACKAY MT PLEASANT - 5850

TOOMBUL - 5849

ASPLEY HYPERMARKT - 5819

WYNNUM WEST - 5480

MANGO HILL - 5406

ALBANY CREEK - 5055

NAMBOUR - 4961

SUNNYBANK HILLS - 4762

NSW

PENRITH - 5787

BROADWAY -5412

CHATSWOOD CHASE - 5270

LAKE HAVEN - 5255

CASTLE HILL - 5082

EASTGARDENS - 5013

ERINA - 4776

BALGOWLAH - 4554

CASULA - 4346

STANHOPE GARDENS - 4337