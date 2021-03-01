LOOK: Rockhampton Triathlon in photos

Sharnti Woodham and her mother Ange went one, two in the sprint event at the Rockhampton Triathlon on Sunday.

Sharnti took the honours, covering the 800m swim, 18km ride and 4km run in 1:06:05.

Ange was second, crossing the finish line a little over two seconds later.

Coco Tamassy won the enticer (350m swim, 9km ride and 2km run) in a time of 37:34.

More than 200 competitors took part in the women’s only, junior and all-abilities events on Sunday.

The triathlon started in the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre, with the bike leg circling the Rockhampton Showgrounds and the run leg along the riverfront.

Tennille Danvers was 15th home in the enticer’s 48-strong field.

Tennille Danvers took on the enticer for the third time at the Rockhampton Triathlon on Sunday.

She said the Rockhampton Triathlon was a great event to be involved with.

“Everyone’s very supportive; the Fitzroy Frogs encourage you along the way and so do the other women, which is nice,” she said.

“It’s a pretty easy course, nice and flat, and the pool is good for people who find the ocean swims a bit daunting.”

Danvers said she loved the challenge of triathlon, explaining that she made her first foray into the sport on the urgings of Fitzroy Frogs president Craig McCormack.

“I’ve always liked riding and was into running before I had kids,” she said.

Competitors on the bike leg of the Rockhampton Triathlon.

“Craig talked me into the first women’s only tri about three years ago at the sports expo. A friend and I went in it and we’ve done it every year since.”

Event co-ordinator Michelle Williamson said everything ran smoothly and it was a great morning.

“We had really good attendance on the day,” she said.

“We were pleased with how it all went, and we saw lots of smiles on faces at the finish line.

“We had some very happy - and exhausted - participants.”

The Fitzroy Frogs are now gearing up for their first Emu Park club event of the year, which is on Sunday.