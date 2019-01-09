Look to the sky to spot 'distinctive' Air Force jet

RESIDENTS along the North Coast could spot a distinctively painted Air Force jet in our skies this afternoon.

At 1pm, the Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18B Classic Hornet will depart the RAAF base at Amberley, enroute to its home base at Williamtown, with a brand new paint job.

The distinctive paintwork design features black on orange tiger stripes along the dorsal spine of the aircraft and on the inside of the vertical fins.

The outside of the fins feature the 2OCU Tiger head on a black background.

The distinctively painted Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18B Classic Hornet.

The aircraft will depart RAAF Base Amberley at noon Queensland time (1pm NSW time) and fly down the coast, passing key local areas such as Byron Bay, Coffs Harbour, Forster, Nelson Bay and Newcastle before landing at RAAF Base Williamtown at around 2pm.

The aircraft is painted in distinctive colours to celebrate the unit's final year of Classic Hornet operations, primarily training pilots to fly the F/A-18A/B aircraft.

In December 2019, the final course of 2OCU pilots trained to fly F/A-18 Classic Hornets will graduate.

In 2020, the next group of pilots to graduate from 2OCU as fighter pilots will do so on the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter.