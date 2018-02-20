PLANS REVEALED: Giant US food chain's sights set on Rocky

Fast-food giant Carl's Jr has revealed plans to bring the beloved chain to Central Queensland, making it the country's sixth outlet and the first in Northern Australia.

Fast-food giant Carl's Jr has revealed plans to bring the beloved chain to Central Queensland, making it the country's sixth outlet and the first in Northern Australia.

"EAT like you mean it."

If the thought of a burger with with a big, juicy, 1/3 pound Angus Beef patty, melted American cheese, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, and lettuce topped with mustard, mayonnaise and ketchup has your mouth watering, then get excited.

Development plans have been lodged with Rockhampton Regional Council for what is believed to be a franchise of American fast food chain, Carl's Jnr.

A spokesperson from Carls Jnr confirmed one of their franchises would be opening in Rockhampton "very soon".

Concept design of Carl's Jr, Rockhampton as depicted in a development application before the Rockhampton Regional Council. Gideon Town Planning

"The lease agreements are still being finalised," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said it looked like "it will be very soon."

"It is a matter of finalising those details."

An international brand, Carl Karcher first started Carl's Jnr in Los Angeles in 1941 with a hot dog cart.

From there the franchise has expanded into 3,800 restaurants across 42 countries.

There are only five Carl's Jnr franchises in Australia, two of which are in Queensland, in the south-east corner in Ipswich and Brisbane.

The first Carl's Jnr Australian franchise was built in New South Wales's Central Coast at Bateau Bay in 2016.

The Rockhampton store would be the first one to make it's way in Northern Australia.

The proposed site where Carl's Jr would be built in Rockhampton, as depicted in a development application before the Rockhampton Regional Council. Gideon Town Planning

Gideon Town Planning lodged lodged an application with council earlier this month on behalf of Kele Property Group Pty Ltd in relation to the proposed Carl's Jnr development.

The report is for a Material Change of use for a food and drink outlet on George St.

The subject site consists of three separate parcels of land and has a total site area of 1686sqm

The burger business will join fast-food rivals Red Rooster, KFC, McDonald's, Subway and Hungy Jack's along the strip.

The development proposal is to establish a restaurant with a drive-through facility over two lots and an ancillary car park.

The restaurant is proposed to be centrally located with the drive-through service lane wrapping around the building.

The restaurant will consist of a kitchen and service area as well as indoor seating and outdoor seating area, with a total Gross Floor Area of 280sqm.

The building with an elevation height of approximately six metres, will have an exterior facade that incorporates a mix of smooth and textured cladding as well as metal mesh which provides for vertical articulation of the build form.

A fully enclosed service yard, that includes a bin storage area will be attached to the main building.

A dedicated car park for the restaurant is proposed to include a total of 10 on-site parking spaces.

Landscaping is proposed along all three road frontages, with 25 per cent of the total site area being designated for landscaping.

Dense screen planting is proposed along the George Street frontage to provide for an attractive street frontage and to mitigate headlights glare.

The proposed hours of operations will be Mondays to Thursdays and Sundays 8am to 11pm and Fridays and Saturdays 8am to 12am.

Carl's Jr juicy burger menu.

Predominately selling burgers, the Carl's Jnr menu has burgers with all kinds of flavours and a generous amount of toppings but with one main common thread - they are all big and juicy. If you don't feel like a burger, there are some other options of salads, sides, desserts and beverages.