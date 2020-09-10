Look who’s moved to CQ

Author, historian and tour guide Phil Hore has moved to Central Queensland

From alpacas at Bouldercombe to dinosaurs in the Smithsonian, Phil Hore has a deep and abiding interest in all things living… and dead.

Mr Hore spent more than a decade working at prestigious institutions around the world, including the Smithsonian, London’s Natural History Museum, the Australian War Memorial, and the National Botanical Gardens.

He curated new displays and developed resources for tour guides to present to the public.

“At heart I’m a story teller,” he told the Morning Bulletin.

“My brain makes connections between things other people wouldn’t think if, so I can always discover something unusual and interesting in a new situation.”

In fact, Mr Hore said he was surprised when people could not find something interesting.

“I was conducting a tour one day and this guy’s child was clearly very excited, but the father was just switched off,” he said.

“I don’t understand how someone can’t try to connect with their child’s curiosity.”

It’s this enthusiasm which earned him a job at one of Central Queensland’s premier tourist attractions, the Capricorn Caves.

“I was in contact with them for a while and then some of the guides moved away during the pandemic,” he said.

“I watched two tours then I started leading some myself.”

Mr Hore will be tasked with generating educational materials to help visitors appreciate the unique site, and he has started talking to the local lapidary club and other geologists to increase his knowledge.

He confessed he didn’t know much about the region’s wealth of history and characters until he came to live here, and he’s already working on some local stories for his freelance articles.

You can read about his visit to the Mt Morgan museum on Mr Hore’s blog here: http://bonerooms.blogspot.com/2019/10/central-queensland-mount-morgan-part.html

He’s also started exploring the area’s “hidden depths”.

“The Cathedral is such a drawcard because it’s a magnificent space easily accessible to the public,” he said.

“Some of the smaller side tunnels, they’re pretty hard work.”

So how did a bloke from the southern states end up raising alpacas – “or is it llamas, I get in trouble for mixing them up” – under the shadow of Central Queensland’s Mt Morgan range?

It’s an age-old story. He met a woman.

Mr Hore is a prolific writer who contributes to various publications as well as his own social media sites regarding prehistoric beasties and bizarre historical facts.

He’s also the creator of the recent National Dinosaur Day celebrations: https://www.facebook.com/National-Dinosaur-Day-Australia-613094038844664/

“My site had one of those spam or bot filters you have to answer a question which, in this case, was what’s your favourite animal,” he said.

“And this woman named one of the more unusual dinosaur sub-species which grabbed my attention, and that’s how we got talking.”

Mr Hore’s next novel is out at the end of Sept and is called Golgotha - a WW1 murder mystery set in the trenches: https://www.odysseybooks.com.au/titles/9781922311160/

Be sure to introduce yourself if you catch up with “Hore the Explorer” out and about around Bouldercombe or the next time you’re deep underground at the Capricorn Caves.