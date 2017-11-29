Look who's training again with the CQ Capras

Dave Taylor is training with the CQ Capras before he joins the Toronto Wolfpack.

RUGBY LEAGUE: NRL star Dave Taylor has joined the ranks of the CQ Capras for pre-season training as he prepares for the next chapter in his rugby league career with the Toronto Wolfpack.

The 29-year-old, who played the 2017 season with the Canberra Raiders, will fly out on December 28 to start his three-year contract with the Wolfpack, which is looking to qualify for the English Super League.

Taylor played a handful of games for the then CQ Comets during his two-year stint with the Brisbane Broncos, and his parents still live in Rockhampton.

He said the training stint with the Capras allowed him to spend time with his family while also maintaining his fitness and league skills.

The hulking forward has been impressed with the enthusiasm and skill level of the Capras.

"It's hard, I didn't think it was going to be as tough as it was," he said when asked how the training had been so far. "The boys have been ripping in. I didn't think they would be as fit as what they are."

Capras coach Kim Williams "jumped at the opportunity" to have a player the quality and stature of Taylor training with his squad.

"He's reinforced what I was hoping would be the case - he's given a lot of energy at training and the boys are really excited especially on Mondays when we have the U18 and U20s and first grade all training as a group."

