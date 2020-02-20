Looking back at Cyclone Marcia: Five years on

Karen Johnson and Rob Holness in their 150 year old home that was torn apart during Cyclone Marcia.

It has been five years to the day since Central Queensland was devastated by the furious Cyclone Marcia.

In midmorning of February 20, 2015. The category four system made landfall over the Shoalwater bay area and tracked through Yeppoon, Rockhampton and Mount Morgan.

It is estimated the system caused over $750 million worth of damage to communities unfortunate enough to lay in its path.

Severe flooding, hazards, power outages, and road closures soon ensued with a clean up that would last years.

Great Keppel Island was also battered by wind, erosion and swell.

But out of the devastation, a unique Central Queensland brand of compassion, generosity and sense of humour came to the forefront.

Among those displays were Wurth's Motorcycles who organised a shipment of Yamaha and Dunlite generators for thousands who were left without power - some for weeks.

Dayl Malone still had his sense of humour despite his Mitsubishi Hiace being crushed by a falling tree at the height of Marcia's, telling a Morning Bulletin photographer: "It's got a pretty good dent in it."

The Australian Defence Force deployed 100 troops from the Townsville to assist recovery operations in the areas worst affected by Tropical Cyclone Marcia.

Priscilla and Kieren Shaw didn't let the weather get between their vows, walking down the aisle four days later.

Rocky's animals were also well looked after as retired businessmen from Gladstone and Bundaberg rallied together to help out Koorana Crocodile Farm, which was left without power following Cyclone Marcia.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott in the wake of the cyclone to offer assistance in the form of Disaster Recovery Allowances.

"The people of Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Byfield, Biloela and all the other towns and villages that have been hit by this dreadful cyclone and associated floods need to know that the entire Australian nation feels for them," he said.

"We don't just feel for them, we want to do everything we can to help them not just today, not just this week, but in the long and difficult recovery period."

Although no longer visibly apparent, Capricornia still very much bears Marcia's scars, but may it forever reflect the best of the Central Queensland spirit.