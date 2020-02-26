Looking back on life in the CQ region in 1920

FOR more than 150 years, The Morning Bulletin has been reporting on the issues that matter to readers in the Rockhampton region.

Here’s a look back at an article from Monday, February 9, 1920.

Mr James Chalmers, managing director of Farmer and Company Limited returned to Sydney yesterday after an absence of six months during which he visited the principal American cities and business centres in Great Britain, France and Belgium, say the Sydney Morning Herald.

Mr Chalmers mentioned that the principal industries in America were at present enjoying a wonderful prosperity. Enormous profits must have been made out of war contracts, for money was being spent ostentatiously on all side.

Everywhere Mr Chalmers went seemed to be in the midst of serious labour disturbances. There were strikes at San Francisco where the Industrial Workers of the World got hold of the wharf labourers.

Regarding the industrial possibilities of Australia, compared with America and European countries, Mr Chalmers is certain there are enormous possibilities ahead for Australia. ‘What we want most of all,” said he, “is population. The population should be doubled in a comparatively few years, and until that is done there will not be the industrial progress that population makes possible.

“In many instances the local markets would not justify the importation of valuable machinery and skilled labour. This is apparent in fabric for women’s dresses where there must be not only quality and durability, but extreme variety of design.

“For this reason, this class of material will have to be imported. It is different with tweeds and woollens. These are now being made in Australia of quite good quality, and every year a decided improvement in evident. In a few years many classes of Australian goods will be able to hold their own, not only in the home markets, but in the markets of the world. But in the meantime the local industries must be protected by an adequate tariff to prevent dumping.

“No,” added Mr Chalmers. “I do not think there is any danger of Japan supplanting England in the Australian market. The tendency is for the great bulk of Australian trade to go to England, and vice versa, and the English merchants and manufacturers are doing all they possibly can to encourage that.

“It is quite possible that in the cheaper linen and especially in fancyware, Japan may get the bulk of the trade that previously went to Germany.”