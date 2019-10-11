Looking for a contract at Rookwood Weir?

Minister for Natural Resources Anthony Lynham and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke near the site of Rookwood Weir.

LOCAL businesses can find out how to win contracts on Rookwood Weir construction at a briefing session in Rockhampton in two weeks.

Industry and community information sessions are scheduled for Rockhampton, Gogango and Duaringa.

“This weir is underway, and the Buy Queensland policy will ensure an emphasis on contracts for Central Queensland businesses,” Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said.

More than 90 Central Queensland businesses have registered their interest on the project’s dedicated web-registry to provide goods and services.

“You’ve got to be on that web registry to win some work from project, so it’s critical to find out more about what’s required to register,” Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said.

Contracts will start becoming available next month.

Information sessions will explain the facts of the $352 million project and what it will deliver for the Central Queensland economy and water security.

Sunwater project team staff will be at the sessions to answer questions on the weir’s design, road upgrades, water availability and the wide range of business opportunities.

“The (State) Government well understands the potential for economic growth and jobs that this weir offers to farmers and industry in CQ,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“That’s why we are getting on with building it, with maximum possible yield for water security and jobs.

“Hydrological modelling is underway but the weir could yield up to 72,000 megalitres of water – including about 38,000 megalitres of water for farmers.

“Rookwood Weir is underway, and it will provide 100 jobs during construction, and it will expand irrigated agricultural production in the Lower Fitzroy.”

Businesses can access information and register their interest here.