Lookout and walking track at Mt Archer to close for upgrades

Grass Tree Lookout and walking track will be closed from next Monday as a revitalisation project commences.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will carry out works on the walking track between the amphitheatre at Fraser Park and the Grass Tree Lookout.

It will mark the beginning of a Zamia Walk revitalisation project, which is part of a staged approach to improve the Mount Archer National Park and Fraser Park visiting experience.

There will be no impact to the Fraser Park carpark, the playground, or Nurim Circuit.

Hikers can still complete the entire Zamia Walk, but additional works are planned for later in the year.

QPWS encourages trail goers to keep up to date with the latest park alerts.