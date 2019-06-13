Menu
Rockhampton has made the top 10 list for Australia's sexiest citites.
News

Looks like you've been getting your rocks off Rocky ;)

Maddelin McCosker
by
13th Jun 2019 1:52 PM | Updated: 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON has been awarded an interesting title among top tens in Australia - we're one of the country's sexiest, according to new data.

The data released by 'global sexual happiness retailer Lovehoney' as part of a sex map has revealed the Sunshine State is a hotbed for sexual behaviour.

Lovehoney analysed the purchase history and search trends from the 45 largest cities across Australia, so that dildo you bought online a few months back didn't go unnoticed you might have hoped.

And we're not the only CQ town on their radar, those freaky folk in Gladstone have made a name for themselves as Australia's Sexiest Town.

Dildo's, butt plugs, and vibrators are all popular in Central Queensland, the research shows with Gladstone, Brisbane, Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton all making the top 10.

The sex map research uncovered that 'sexy cop' is a top fantasy around the country, closely followed by 'french maid and butler'.

Not impressed with missing out, Darwin has called out Gladstone for making the top of the list in a series of tweets from the NT News.

 

Rocky residents can sleep easy tonight, or not, knowing it's sexual prowess has now been nationally recognised.

COMPLETE TOP 10:

1. Gladstone, QLD

2. Brisbane, QLD

3. Townsville, QLD

4. Alice Springs, NT

5. Wagga Wagga, NSW

6. Mackay, QLD

7. Launceston, TAS

8. Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, NSW

9. Adelaide, SA

10. Rockhampton, QLD

 
