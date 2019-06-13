Looks like you've been getting your rocks off Rocky ;)

ROCKHAMPTON has been awarded an interesting title among top tens in Australia - we're one of the country's sexiest, according to new data.

The data released by 'global sexual happiness retailer Lovehoney' as part of a sex map has revealed the Sunshine State is a hotbed for sexual behaviour.

Lovehoney analysed the purchase history and search trends from the 45 largest cities across Australia, so that dildo you bought online a few months back didn't go unnoticed you might have hoped.

And we're not the only CQ town on their radar, those freaky folk in Gladstone have made a name for themselves as Australia's Sexiest Town.

Dildo's, butt plugs, and vibrators are all popular in Central Queensland, the research shows with Gladstone, Brisbane, Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton all making the top 10.

The sex map research uncovered that 'sexy cop' is a top fantasy around the country, closely followed by 'french maid and butler'.

Not impressed with missing out, Darwin has called out Gladstone for making the top of the list in a series of tweets from the NT News.

THIS PICTURE SHOULD HAVE COME WITH A XXX WARNING - GLADSTONE AT ITS HOTTEST. AFTER ALL, THERE IS NOTHING SEXIER THAN COAL IN YOUR HOLE. @the_observer_ https://t.co/BRGEZuiFWn — The NT News (@TheNTNews) June 12, 2019

IT'S LIKE THE SHEPPARTON OF THE NORTH WITH ADDED COAL. @sheppartonnews https://t.co/2QWrx6sLGJ — The NT News (@TheNTNews) June 12, 2019

THE REST OF AUSTRALIA KNOW GLADSTONE IS AS SEXY AS DATING A SIBLING. IN UNRELATED NEWS: NT NEWS WINS DISCOUNT DILDOS FOR TERRITORIANS. @Lovehoney https://t.co/wkoGA1jNUp — The NT News (@TheNTNews) June 12, 2019

Rocky residents can sleep easy tonight, or not, knowing it's sexual prowess has now been nationally recognised.

COMPLETE TOP 10:

1. Gladstone, QLD

2. Brisbane, QLD

3. Townsville, QLD

4. Alice Springs, NT

5. Wagga Wagga, NSW

6. Mackay, QLD

7. Launceston, TAS

8. Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, NSW

9. Adelaide, SA

10. Rockhampton, QLD