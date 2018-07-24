Looming challenges relished by Lightning

Stephanie Wood of the Lightning during the Round 12 Super Netball match between the Adelaide Thunderbirds and the Sunshine Coast Lightning at Priceline Stadium in Adelaide, Sunday, July 22, 2018. (AAP Image/David Mariuz) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

NETBALL: The Sunshine Coast is set to weather a tense few weeks out on court as they hunt a finals berth, but Lightning coach Noeline Taurua relishes the challenge.

The Lightning currently sit fifth on the Super Netball standings with only two rounds remaining.

Taurua said the side, on 55 points, would need to finish with a total of at least 65 points to sneak into the top four before season's end.

However, she admitted that might not seal the deal for the defending champions.

"We could be in and we could be out (of top four for finals) irrelevant of whether we win these next two games and it's all going to come down to every point on the scoreboard,” she said.

"(But) I'm excited by it - it gets the heart racing and pumping and making sure that we can do as good as we can during week.

"That's what it's all about and it's fantastic.”

While the pressure was on, Taurua said her charges were well aware of the situation and what was required.

"We know what our landscape is, what each game is going to bring and what each point means to us in the long haul,” she said.

"Preparation is huge for us not only as a team leading in to the games but also as individuals taking responsibility and control of themselves as much as they can and just being prepared to play.”

The Lightning will take on NSW Swifts at USC Stadium on Saturday from 3pm for round 13 of Super Netball.

"We lost against them in Sydney, and we have moved on since then, but they're very dangerous and once again it's an important game for us,”