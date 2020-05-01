Menu
Loose cattle from truck rollover causes second crash

Jack Evans
1st May 2020 7:49 AM
A man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital last night in a stable condition with a neck injury after a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway near Bajool at 7:16pm.

Cattle from the truck broke loose from the vehicle and were on the road.

About two hours later, a single-vehicle collided struck cattle.

Ambulance crews returned to the scene but the four patients were assessed and declined transport to hospital.

The highway was eventually closed briefly but reopened just before 4pm this morning

