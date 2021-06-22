New Zealand singer Lorde has announced she’ll tour Australia for the first time in five years. Check out her Solar Power Tour dates.

New Zealand singer Lorde has announced she’ll tour Australia for the first time in five years. Check out her Solar Power Tour dates.

Lorde has announced her first Aussie tour in five years.

The singer will kick off her Solar Power Tour in New Zealand in February, 2022 before heading to Australia next March.

Lorde will perform in Brisbane (March 10), Melbourne (March 12) and Sydney (March 15), before wrapping up in Perth (March 19).

For venues and ticket info, click here.

The announcement comes after Lorde released her new single, Solar Power, earlier this month.

The song is the title track from her third album which will be released on August 20.

The song's artwork featured a revealing photo of the singer which quickly went viral online.

Lorde Solar Power cover.

Speaking to triple j Breakfast, Lorde said about the cheeky photo: "It is funny, I keep thinking 'Oh, this person that I know has seen my butt.'"

She continued: "It's a specific experience thinking about everyone in your life seeing your butt. I have no regrets. I love this cover and am happy for this to be how people see my butt.

"I was sent a couple of memes. They were very funny; I liked them. I'm so out of touch with meme culture but I'm down. All the memes!"

Lorde added that she's "not really on the internet" these days which she "loves".

"But it does mean I miss a lot and I really don't know what's being said about me," she added. "I like it that way."

Lorde is coming to Australia next year.

Originally published as Lorde announces 2022 Australian tour