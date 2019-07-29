‘Losing it’: Langer reveals wife’s tears

Justin Langer says watching his wife in tears is a watershed moment in his job as Australia's cricket coach.

Langer has told of his wife Sue breaking down over breakfast with their children before a day's play in the Sydney Test match against India in January this year.

"I had never seen my wife cry," Langer told ESPN.

"She said: 'I just don't like what's happening here. I don't like what it's doing to you, I don't like what it's doing to us. People are so mean, what people are saying about you and the team and Australian cricket'.

"That was a real eye opener for me, that it was affecting my family."

The breakfast incident happened while India secured a 2-1 Test series win against Langer's Australians.

Soon after, Langer snapped at a journalist during a media conference ahead of the limited over series while discussing Glenn Maxwell's non-selection for Test cricket.

"I was also amazed at the backlash of that as well," Langer said. "I apologised straight after the event, that's me.

"But I realised then and the way people said 'he's getting angry, he's losing it'.

It’s alwas hot in the hot seat.

"I didn't feel that but my wife was getting upset, that was a real moment.

"I've said privately and publicly a few times if I look back to my career, 1993 when I got dropped (from the Test team) for the first time, really tough time but pivotal in my life.

"I got dropped in 2001, a really, really tough time but pivotal in my life.

"I look to January 2019 in Sydney, really tough time but I have got no doubt it'll be a massive part of my evolution as a coach."

Meanwhile, Langer's Ashes blueprint, which features employing Aussie legend Steve Waugh as a consultant with a watchful eye and countless tales of Australian triumphs, is starting to become clear.

A version of the rotation policy, so widely panned when spruiked by Pat Howard, is expected to be embraced in a five-Test series that has been squeezed into a tick over six weeks.

There is no suggestion Pat Cummins and co. will be needlessly rested but that a pack of interchanging fresh fast bowlers could give Australia a better chance of series victory, rather than pushing stars to breaking point.

18 years is 18 years too long.

Langer and chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns picked six pacemen in their 17-man squad, bucking tradition by naming no second spinner.

James Pattinson, poised to return after the latest setback in a horrendous stretch of injuries that started in the 2013 Ashes, is arguably the most exciting of the group for Hohns, Langer and captain Tim Paine.

Hohns' face lit up like a child on Christmas Eve when recently asked about Pattinson's likely return in the first Test.

Paine is not a religious man but claims to have been praying for Pattinson to remain fit, such is the Victorian's importance.

Australia's top six also remain unsettled because of several factors; Usman Khawaja's recovery from a hamstring injury plus the fact Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Wade and Mitch Marsh are back in the Test squad.

- with AAP