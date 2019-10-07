Loss of son motivates mother to fundraise

ALWAYS REMEMBER: The loss of Jimmy Bryant has motivated the his mother and the Biloela community to prevent the loss of young drivers behind the wheel .

FOR Barbara Bryant-Dunshea it was like her worst nightmare had come true after a tragic single vehicle road accident took the life of her 17-year-old son Jimmy in February of 2016.

Mrs Bryant-Dunshea grieved for her son for many months before she decided she had enough and started the Jimmy Bryant’s Outback Youth Support (JBOYS) foundation.

Mrs Bryant-Dunshea said that at the time of Jimmy’s accident, the whole community was hurting.

“That day a lot of people lost,” Mrs Bryant-Dunshea said.

“His accident really moved the whole community.

“The next day at the school we were nurturing and talking with the kids and cuddling them and I think a lot of them have helped us heal and themselves as well.”

Now three years on, the community continues to rally and raise funds for the organisation set up in Jimmy’s name.

Mrs Bryant-Dunshea is the current president and said it was set up in a bid to prevent young drivers losing their lives on rural roads.

The foundation hosts an annual JBOYS Gala Ball in Biloela which aims to send school students from within the Banana Shire away to attend defensive driver education at Gympie Roadcraft.

Tickets to this year’s event have soldout in a show of continued support from the community.

“It’s still extremely popular with the students and the community,” Mrs Bryant-Dunshea said.

“Every year it seems to be getting bigger and to me I’ve put a lot of personal time towards this but why JBOYS does it is so it never happens to anybody else so no family has to go through what we’ve gone through.”

Jimmy Bryant only had his car licence for 10 days before his vehicle hit a tree on February 2016. His two mates were in the passenger seats, both sustained serious injuries.

“He was involved in touch footy, cricket, worked at Subway and worked for every plumber in town,” Mrs Bryant Dunshea said.

“He was a real prominent person and known by a lot of people.

“It was really odd, everybody knew him and if they didn’t know him at the time of the accident they knew of someone who did.”

Although tickets are sold out you can still donate by heading to www.jboys.org.au/.