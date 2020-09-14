Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Frantic efforts to locate a man missing at sea took place at the weekend. 
Frantic efforts to locate a man missing at sea took place at the weekend. 
News

LOST AT SEA: Fears as outrigger goes missing in CQ waters

kaitlyn smith
14th Sep 2020 7:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE SIGHT of an empty vessel out at sea is enough to send chills down any person’s spine – for Yeppoon Coast Guard, it proved just another day at the office.

Fears for a missing outrigger grew quickly last Sunday morning after the group he was with noticed the empty, overturned watercraft.

The large group had been returning on a paddle back from Emu Park to Yeppoon.

Concerned for his welfare, his worried friends quickly reported the disappearance to Yeppoon Coast Guard – prompting a rapid response and unnerving wait.

A collective sigh of relief was likely heard as Yeppoon Rescue One, captained by Jim Warren, located the man waving his paddle about 500m south-east of Iron Pot.

Outriggers in rough seas off Kemp Beach
Outriggers in rough seas off Kemp Beach

It was then the mystery of his disappearance was solved - a large wave was responsible for knocking the man out of his watercraft.

Slightly shaken and cold, the man was taken aboard following the 40-minute ordeal and transferred to a double outrigger canoe before returning to shore.

However, the heart-stopping incident was fortunately only one in a few which kept the rescue service on its toes throughout the past week.

Last Wednesday, engine failure saw two people on board a 12m yacht returning from Great Keppel Island require assistance to enter Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

READ MORE: Missing fisherman prompts emergency search in CQ waters

READ MORE: Yeppoon Coast Guard urges boaties to give accurate locations

Workers at Yeppoon Rescue One respond to reports of a person lost at sea.
Workers at Yeppoon Rescue One respond to reports of a person lost at sea.

Experienced skipper Barry Semple made for a quick departure around 9.30am, though challenging conditions did not make for an easy operation.

The crew, however, proved too skilled for the unfavourable task – eventually returning the yacht back to dock after 90 minutes.

While strong winds and rough seas across the week made for infrequent call-outs at the weekend, dramatic scenes proved a common theme.

Around 4am Sunday, a call for assistance prompted an urgent response to one of the Capricorn Coast’s most popular destinations.

READ MORE: Mum, baby stranded on CQ island after dad disappears

READ MORE: Dramatic scenes as coast guard, chopper race to near-sinking

A man was taken to hospital from GKI after suffering a suspected cardiac episode.
A man was taken to hospital from GKI after suffering a suspected cardiac episode.

Both Yeppoon Rescue One and two QAS paramedics were dispatched to Great Keppel Island after reports of a cardiac episode.

One male patient was later assessed by paramedics for a suspected heart condition. Fortunately, the man was conscious and in a stable condition upon arrival.

A rough journey back to the mainland resulted in a trip to the hospital.

The man is understood to have received further treatment and was discharged the same day.

great keppel island lost at sea yeppoon coast guard
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘STUNNING’: Unique visitors bring spectacle to CQ waters

        Premium Content ‘STUNNING’: Unique visitors bring spectacle to CQ waters

        News A popular tourist attraction has both locals and visitors living out their dreams with its breathtaking experience.

        Man busted driving motorised scooter without a licence

        Premium Content Man busted driving motorised scooter without a licence

        Crime He pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

        NEW RATINGS: Every CQ childcare centre’s performance

        Premium Content NEW RATINGS: Every CQ childcare centre’s performance

        Parenting The Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority uses seven criteria...

        Country music festival to go ahead with COVID-19 safe plan

        Premium Content Country music festival to go ahead with COVID-19 safe plan

        Music See the list of acts poised for the event to be held in November