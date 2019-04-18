Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Lost boy found naked in Highett

by Aneeka Simonis
18th Apr 2019 10:50 AM

A lost boy has been found naked in Highett this morning.

Police launched an appeal to reunite him with his parents, after he knocked on a Hibberd Street door about 2.45am.

He was taken to hospital for assessment and his parents have now come forward.

Police believe the boy is about nine years old.

He hadn't spoken to emergency services.

He has blonde straight shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and a thin build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheltenham Police on 9583 9767.

More Stories

children investigation located lost lost child parenting parents

Top Stories

    Fed-up town refusing to serve activists

    premium_icon Fed-up town refusing to serve activists

    Business TOUGH-NUT locals will refuse to serve activists in their pubs and cafes as their tiny town becomes ground zero for hundreds of anti-Adani protesters

    Five Rocks camping tragedy tears families apart

    premium_icon Five Rocks camping tragedy tears families apart

    Crime Driver modified 4wd prior to crash that killed teen

    It's time to stop the mine games in the Galilee

    premium_icon It's time to stop the mine games in the Galilee

    News Business leaders team up to send powerful message to all politicians

    REVEALED: Which restaurant is coming back to Rockhampton?

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which restaurant is coming back to Rockhampton?

    Food & Entertainment Returning to the Beef Capital after closing down many years ago