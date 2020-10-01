‘Lost for words’: Rocky businesses’ touching gift to widower

Tamara Ashman with her Dad Keith Schulz in front of the newly mended stairs at his house.

KEITH Schulz was inundated with a working bee at the weekend at his Port Curtis house as a swarm of people turned up to donate their time and carry out some much needed work on his house.

A couple of weeks ago Keith's daughter, Tamara Ashman, advertised for a tradie to do some work on her Dad's house.

Keith has had "the hardest year of his life" as he described, as he has spent the past few years looking after his wife of 34 years, Maureen, and she went severely downhill in the six months leading up to her heartbreaking death in June.

He also had a fall two weeks ago, which has left him with a fractured pelvis, meaning he can't do much but sit down.

The handrails, guttering and stairs were fixed at Keith's Port Curtis house.

Rockhampton business New Look Handyman and Renovations CQ responded to Tamara's advertisement and while it was to be a paid job, they offered to do it for free.

They also rallied some local businesses to donate supplies and services, including Mitre 10 Rockhampton, Dan Gauld Constructions and Kiera from Foxx Beauty Cosmetic Tattoo/Beauty Bar.

The team from New Look Handyman and Renovations CQ on Saturday at the working bee.

The eager crew turned up for a hard's day work at the Roope Rd property on Saturday.

The tradies fixed the handrail, stairs and the landing as the timber had rotted out and was very unsafe, along with replacing some rails on the front balcony.

There were young teenagers helping, doing the sanding and painting.

Keith enjoying a sausage sizzle on the day.

The day was rounded out with a sausage sizzle the crew brought with them, which was prepared from the back of the ute.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin, Keith was still at a loss for words for the generous kindness of people he had never even met.

"It was just such a grand gesture of paying it forward," Tamara said.

