Waterfall victim Milada Zak remembered as a ‘beautiful friend’
News

'Lost for words': Tribute to woman killed in waterfall plunge

Danielle Buckley
Danielle Buckley
12th May 2021 10:47 AM
A Cairns woman who died after plunging more than 50m from the top of a popular waterfall on Mother's Day has been identified as Milada Zak.

The 58-year-old had hiked 90 minutes with her family to a natural infinity pool at the top of Windin Falls in the Wooroonooran National Park, 130km south of Cairns, when she fell just before 1pm on Sunday.

It is understood Ms Zak lost her footing and was swept downstream by fast-flowing water before going over the falls.

 

Cairns woman Milada Zak died on Sunday in a tragic waterfall accident. Picture: Facebook
Cairns woman Milada Zak died on Sunday in a tragic waterfall accident. Picture: Facebook

 

After an extensive search, Ms Zak's body was found by the Rescue 510 helicopter at noon on Monday.

Tributes for Ms Zak were posted on social media with friends remembering her as an "amazingly special lady".

 

Cairns woman Milada Zak, pictured right, with her friend Zoe Nielsen. Picture: Facebook
Cairns woman Milada Zak, pictured right, with her friend Zoe Nielsen. Picture: Facebook

 

Friend Zoe Nielsen said she had lit a candle for Ms Zak and was in "total disbelief" to hear of her sudden death.

"My heart is filled with so much sadness … so lost for words," she wrote.

"Rest in peace my dear, beautiful friend Milada."

 

Windin Falls in the Wooroonooran National Park on the Atherton Tablelands. Picture: Brendan Radke
Windin Falls in the Wooroonooran National Park on the Atherton Tablelands. Picture: Brendan Radke

 

Investigators were handed a video capturing Ms Zak's final moments which the Cairns Post understands shows Ms Zak being washed unconscious from a point 15m upstream.

Queensland Police said Ms Zak's death was not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

