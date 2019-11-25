Woman breaks into pound, tries to free every animal

BLACKTOWN ADVOCATE/AAP The gate at Grantham Estate in Seven Hills, NSW. Thursday 4th May 2019. Blacktown Council's bicycle recycling program has been locked out of their shed. (AAP IMAGE/Jordan Shields)

BLACKTOWN ADVOCATE/AAP The gate at Grantham Estate in Seven Hills, NSW. Thursday 4th May 2019. Blacktown Council's bicycle recycling program has been locked out of their shed. (AAP IMAGE/Jordan Shields)

A SCORNED Gladstone woman tried to free every animal when she broke into the pound, but only managed to free two dogs and one duck - a court was told.

It was not vigilantism that saw Taryn Jane Martin break into the Gladstone Pound on June 13 but an act of retribution.

Days prior the 40-year-old had received two fines worth $371 when council workers discovered her two dogs were not registered.

Martin pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to two charges; enter premises and commit indictable offence by break and the contravention of a community service order.

Leading up to her offending, Martin had also been looking after her mother's puppy, Axel.

The court was told Martin's neighbour had a broken fence paling where Axel escaped and was later taken to the Gladstone Pound.

Martin discovered it would cost her $375 to retrieve Axel.

Council attended Martin's address on unrelated matters and discovered she had two unregistered dogs at the address.

The court was told days later Martin received two fines in the mail.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said without thinking, his client broke into the pound on June 12.

Martin cut a hole in the fence at the property and tried to find Axel. The court was told Martin failed to find the puppy and decided she would try and free all of the animals inside.

She only managed to free two dogs and one duck. Martin also took one of the dogs - a German Shepherd named Wolfie.

Police linked Martin to the scene by DNA evidence.

Mr Pepito said Martin was suffering financial hardship and could not afford to register her dogs or retrieve Axel from the pound.

Mr Pepito said Martin relied on her dogs for emotional support and had very close bonds with her animals.

Martin once worked as a nurse however her life took a turn for the worst when she was introduced to drugs.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella told Martin: "what you did was wrong".

"It undermines the very system on which they operate," Mr Kinsella said.

"The community needs to know that people are not entitled to take matters into their own hands, irrespective of how much they love their pets."

Martin was sentenced to four months' jail with immediate parole.