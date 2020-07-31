Lost wallet at Gracemere park helps police pin drug charge

03/03/2000 PIRATE: Generic photo of man putting his wallet into his back pocket 03 Mar 2000. money

IT’S probably not a good thing to lose your wallet when you have drugs in it.

Craig Anthony Salter learned that the hard way.

A Rockhampton Regional Council employee found the 49-year-old’s wallet at Gracemere’s Cedric Archer Park.

The worker handed it in to the Gracemere Police Station.

The cards in the wallet made it easy for officers to track down the owner - it also made it easy for them to pin a charge for the cannabis that was also inside.

Salter pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30 to cannabis possession.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined him $300.