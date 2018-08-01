'Lot of fake news': Speaking up in defence of labour hire

East Mackay's Mick Storch (right) owns five Mackay businesses under parent company The Bullion Group, while Andergrove's Craig Joy has been a workplace HR consultant for about two decades. They say labour hire has its positives, despite the doom and gloom surrounding the practice.

East Mackay's Mick Storch (right) owns five Mackay businesses under parent company The Bullion Group, while Andergrove's Craig Joy has been a workplace HR consultant for about two decades. They say labour hire has its positives, despite the doom and gloom surrounding the practice. Stuart Quinn

WE'VE all heard the horror stories about dodgy labour hire practices, but two businessmen from Mackay have stuck their necks out in defence of the controversial hiring method.

East Mackay's Mick Storch owns five Mackay businesses under parent company The Bullion Group, while Andergrove's Craig Joy has been a workplace HR consultant for about two decades.

The pair met with the Daily Mercury in response to reports of increasing workplace casualisation across the state, and in the wake of Labor leader Bill Shorten dubbing Mackay "ground zero" for unfair labour hire practices.

Moreover, the Australian Labor Party states on its national website labour hire workers "are being used to undercut the wages, conditions and job security of the rest of the workforce".

That was simply not the case, they said.

Neither Mr Storch (who employs four staff and contracts a number of consultants) nor Mr Joy (formerly with the state's Chamber of Commerce and Industry) have used labour hire themselves, but the businessmen said they were sick of misconceptions placing big business in a bad light.

They are adamant labour hire has its benefits, including business flexibility and increased hiring rates during uncertain times.

"The whole thing has a political background. There's people out to demonise work and casual workers," Mr Joy said.

"Their attitude is that if you employ casuals, you're living off the blood of the workers and you're exploiting people.

"It's a lot of fake news. There's no massive casualisation of the workforce. According to the Australia Bureau of Statistics, the percentage of casuals has been steady for 20 years. You've got politicians saying there's a massive push to casualisation - well, that's just crap."

Mr Storch and Mr Joy believe labour hire workers aren't being shafted when it comes to entitlements such as sick pay and annual leave, as is often claimed - the benefits are merely incorporated into the workers' overall pay rate.

"For me, as a business, I always have to make sure I'm doing the right thing. Because I've done all of the HR stuff, I've learned quite a lot. And when I don't know, I contact the professionals," Mr Storch said.

"The problem is, people don't understand the workers are getting paid above award, with everything thrown in there, like annual leave.

"There is a lot of unknown being a casual, but you know, full-time and part-time is certainly not guaranteed either.

"If there's no work going, the business is not going to continue to hire you, regardless if you're full-time, part-time or casual. The problem with the bigger businesses is often that they need that flexibility. Especially in volatile times. They need to be able to ramp up and ramp down."

Mr Joy felt "there's a misguided belief" that "casuals are easier to get rid of and that you just tell them not to turn up".

"But they've still got the exact same unfair dismissal rights as a full-time employee," he said.

'Labour hire' refers to the provision of outsourced workers, usually blue-collar, for short or long-term positions.

What do you think about labour hire? Email letters to news@dailymercury.com.au