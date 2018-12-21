Domestic violence charges for Lotto winner

Carlo Massetti when he donated $50,000 to the St Vincent’s Hospital heart and lung unit. Picture: John Appleyard

Carlo Massetti when he donated $50,000 to the St Vincent’s Hospital heart and lung unit. Picture: John Appleyard

He won lottery prizes an amazing five times, but Carlo Massetti's luck may be changing.

The lottery multi-millionaire has appeared before Waverley Local Court charged with domestic violence, assault and contravening apprehended domestic violence orders - and he didn't get bail.

Massetti, 45, who earlier this year scooped $2.5 million in lottery prizes from two winning tickets in the same week, is now behind bars.

Court documents reveal he committed the alleged offences on June 14 - just days after his latest win.

On May 7 he won Lotto's $1 million division-one prize and five days later picked up another $1.457m. Then within two weeks he won $4000 in a Powerball draw.

He has been charged with three counts of common assault, three counts of contravening an ADVO, a domestic violence-linked assault causing actual bodily harm and stalking.

The former Bondi undertaker and funeral director told The Daily Telegraph in June that he had recently been divorced.

"And currently I'm in a complicated relationship. I'm not sure where that's going," Massetti said at the time.

Massetti (centre) hands over the cheque to cardiologist Michael Fenelly at St Vincent’s. Picture: John Appleyard

Since 2012, Massetti has won five first division Lotto prizes and hasn't worked since winning his first jackpot.

In June he donated $50,000 to St Vincent's Hospital's cardiac services after both his father and two grandparents had suffered multiple heart attacks.

According to court documents, he made "domestic violence related calls" between 7.30pm and 9.39pm on June 14.

He has pleaded not guilty to six of the offences and his case is listed for January 15 at Waverley Local Court.