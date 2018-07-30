Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lotus Glen Correctional Centre.
Lotus Glen Correctional Centre.
News

Lotus Glen officer suspended from duty

30th Jul 2018 4:35 PM

A LOTUS Glen prison officer is one of two custodial correctional officers suspended from duty in Queensland in the past week.

The Lotus Glen officer was suspended pending an investigation into allegations of sleeping on duty.

The second officer, in an unrelated matter, was a Brisbane Correctional Centre worker who was suspended pending an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards female co-workers.

Both matters are being investigated by the Queensland Corrective Services Ethical Standards Unit.

Lotus Glen, south of Mareeba, is the second largest prison facility in Queensland.

jails lotus glen queensland prisons

Top Stories

    Two years and three months in jail over dismissed charge

    Two years and three months in jail over dismissed charge

    Crime A MAN has spent 750 more days in custody than he should have after a manslaughter charge was dismissed.

    • 30th Jul 2018 5:14 PM
    • 1 dreamworld
    UPDATE: Highway re-opens after smoke, backburn continues

    UPDATE: Highway re-opens after smoke, backburn continues

    Breaking CQ motorists urged to urged to proceed with caution.

    Travesty of justice as man spends two years extra in prison

    premium_icon Travesty of justice as man spends two years extra in prison

    Crime One piece of evidence unravelled the manslaughter case

    • 30th Jul 2018 5:08 PM
    Three WWE stars die on tragic day

    Three WWE stars die on tragic day

    Sport THE WWE universe is in mourning after the deaths of three legendary professional...

    Local Partners