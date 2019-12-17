Menu
FIRE: A house has burnt down overnight at Herschel Street, Clermont.
News

Loud bang before blaze: House destroyed by fire

Kristen Booth
17th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
10AM: A TWO-story house has been destoryed at Clermont overnight, leaving two men with minor injuries.

Clermont fire crews were called to the blaze at Herschel Street about 2am today.

Area Office Acting Inspector Vanessa Madge said the roof had already collapsed when they arrived at the scene.

The two male occupants had escaped the house and were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and an ankle injury.

Fire crews had the fire under control and extinguished by 3.30am.

A neighbouring house sustained minor damange and a car or two were destroyed, a Queensland Police spokesman said.

Ms Madge said the occupants heard a loud bang, which could have been from a battery.

Queensland Police are investigating.

8.36AM: TWO men have been hospitalised following a house fire at Clermont this morning.

A man in his 50s sustained smoke inhalation and another male had an ankle injury.

Paramedics attended the Herschel Street address about 2.11am and took both men to Clermont Hospital.

More to come.

Central Queensland News

