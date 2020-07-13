Loud music lands Yeppoon woman in court

Police officers had their work cut out when they attended a noise complaint in Guy Street, Yeppoon.

Police officers had their work cut out when they attended a noise complaint in Guy Street, Yeppoon.

ALL Katrina Bess Doyle had to do was turn the music down.

Instead, when police arrived at her Yeppoon residence in response to a noise complaint, she let them have it.

About midnight on April 13, officers attended the 37-year-old’s Guy Street unit and she was less than co-operative.

“(Doyle) was unduly intoxicated and continually swore and interrupted police while they attempted to issue an official noise abatement direction,” Police Prosecutor Julie Marsden told Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday.

It was there Doyle pleaded guilty to public nuisance and obstructing police.

On the night in question, Doyle ignored a warning from police about her loud manner and continued to swear and yell obscenities at officers.

“Despite being arrested she still continued her behaviour further calling police (obscenities),” Ms Marsden said.

As police escorted Doyle to their vehicle, she “dropped her waist” and sat on the ground a number of times.

Officers attempted to physically lift Doyle into the police vehicle but she placed her feet on the side of it and pushed back in resistance.

She was taken to the police station and formally charged.

Upon being released from the watch-house, Doyle was apologetic for her actions.

The court heard that Doyle had a history of this type of behaviour, having had three previous public nuisance offences.

This time Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined her $500.