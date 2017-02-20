34°
Louise dances into QLD Young Achiever semi-finals

Melanie Plane
| 20th Feb 2017 9:00 AM
HELPING OTHERS: Rockhampton's Louise Hales.
HELPING OTHERS: Rockhampton's Louise Hales. Sharyn O'Neill ROK100514sops8

WHEN Louise Hales found out opportunities for creative expression for young people with disabilities in the Rockhampton region were very limited, she decided to take action.

In 2015, the Rockhampton woman formed an All Abilities Dance and Drama Group in Rockhampton to give young people with intellectual disabilities a chance to come together and express themselves.

The program incorporates a range of dance and drama styles that can be adapted to ensure participants with diverse abilities can fully participate.

It is now in its second year.

Louise has a strong background in theatre and performing arts, having studied with Zen Zen Zo Physical Theatre for five years in Suzuki, Viewpoints and Butoh.

Her formal training is in film and screen media production at Griffith Film School, Brisbane.

Louise also manages the All Abilities Dance and Drama Group program around her full-time workload.

Her hard work establishing the All Abilities Dance and Drama Group has not gone unnoticed.

The group's creative director was recently named as a semi-finalist of the The University of Queensland Create Change Award in the prestigious Queensland Young Achiever Awards.

The next round of judging, which determines the finalists of the The University of Queensland Create Change Award, is to take place on Wednesday, March 8.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

