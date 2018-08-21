Lounge chair fire on Derby St

COUCH FIRE: Police and QFES are unsure as to what caused the couch fire.

AN abandoned lounge chair proved too hot to handle when it caught fire this afternoon.

Home-owners in Allenstown were stunned to see the discarded furniture on the corner of Derby and Talford Streets catch fire about 1.20pm.

The chair had been left on a footpath bordering a corrugated iron fence.

Fire-fighters and quickly put out the blaze 10 minutes after it was reported.

Police and fire services were not able to say what caused the chair to catch fire.

However, they said they were looking at the possibility that a discarded cigarette butt could have ignited the chair.

The fire caused some minor damage to the fence.

No one was injured in the drama.