Loungeroom to luxury: Yeppoon woman's road to beauty success

Abby Stephan celebrates four years of owning her successful beauty business, Absolute Beauty. Shayla Bulloch

STARTING out in her mum's loungeroom with just a divider between clients and the family television, Abby Stephan has carved her place firmly into the Central Queensland beauty scene.

Now working from her classy CBD space, employing another technician and being her very own "girl boss”, the 22-year-old celebrates four years of her successful business, Ab-Solute Beauty.

The Yeppoon woman reflected on her very first home studio she started aged 18, saying her business, and herself, have grown to new heights since those humble days.

"I didn't take it seriously at the start when I was younger and never thought I'd be in the space I am now,” Abby said of her James St business in Yeppoon.

"I am so proud of how far I've come as a business, but honestly it's all I've ever known.”

Abby set up her first home studio at her mum's house when she was 18. Contributed

Abby has an eye for detail with eyebrow waxing, tinting and spray tanning, but specialises in eyelash extensions which shows in her extensive client base.

Usually booked out three-weeks in advance, customers from Emerald and Rockhampton make the long trip especially for her services.

"I'm very lucky to have the clients I do,” she said.

"I like to think everyone that comes in leaves feeling beautiful, we are like a little family.”

With clientele growing and Abby's drive to learn more skills, she attended prestigious training sessions mixing with the best lash artists from around the world.

Abby Stephan at the Lash Gala in Sydney. Contributed

But her pride brims from the smaller things like signing on her first employee.

"When I first started the business I was working part-time at a cafe,” she said.

"Now I work full-time in my own space and have an employee, that's my favourite achievement.”

Being a role model for young women was something Abby wasn't used to, but hoped she achieved.

"I like to think I am, if anything I want to encourage women to empower themselves,” she said.

"In today's society it makes it hard for women to truly love themselves.

"I'm all about self love so I love when girls come in and I can cheer them up and make them feel beautiful, even if it's just for that small moment.”

Abby said there were big plans in the works for her growing business including a website, more employees and a re-brand.

Abby now has her own CBD business space with an employee. Contributed

"Eventually I would like to employ another person so I can step back a bit to focus on marketing and the business side of things,” she said.

"I'd also love to get qualified in training to be able to train upcoming beauticians.”

After four years in business, Abby said she could not have done it without her "loyal and amazing clients”.

"I appreciate them so much, they make work everyday feel nothing like a job.”

Ab-Solute Beauty is located at 2/54 James St, Yeppoon. Contact Abby on 0417 619 863 or visit the Instagram or Facebook page.