LOVE ACTUALLY: Struggling farmer reunited with son

BIG HUGS: Andrew and Henry Badgery share a moment after Henry got off the plane at Sunshine Coast Airport.

BIG HUGS: Andrew and Henry Badgery share a moment after Henry got off the plane at Sunshine Coast Airport. Matty Holdsworth

IT'S been a long year of battling for Tamworth farmer Andrew Badgery but for now, the struggles of drought can go on the back burner.

For the next week, it is family time, enjoying the world-class luxuries of a Noosa rental property.

On Saturday, Mr Badgery was reunited with his eldest son Henry, who flew in from Sydney to Sunshine Coast Airport.

The father and son shared a hug and laugh before waiting for his bags.

"We are in the midst of a horrendous drought, so coming here will wash the worries away," Mr Badgery said. "It's disappointing that we haven't had Federal help, we have a lot of friends doing it very tough.

"Tens of millions of livestock are having to be fed by hand.

"It's the worst drought in history and this will be a nice respite."

The Badgerys plan to soak up the warm weather and bask in the beaches.

"We love the weather. I go surfing and it's just magical," Mr Badgery said.

"We will have a big seafood platter on Christmas Day and just relax.

"Maybe play some tennis and definitely go to the beach."