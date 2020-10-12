‘Love of my life’: Executed bikie’s ex-partner speaks out

Shane Bowden's former partner Trudi McPhee, who has a 14-year-old son with the slain bikie, said she was devastated at the loss of the man she said was "the love of my life".

Bowden was found dead outside his home in Pimpama, on the northern Gold Coast, overnight. He had been shot dead in an execution-style murder while his new partner and two small children were inside.

Shane Bowden's former partner and the mother of his teenage son, Trudi McPhee.

Bikie Shane Bowden. Picture: Tertius Pickard

"He was a wonderful person," Ms McPhee said.

"He might have had some issues but deep down at the end of the day, he had a very good heart. He always put other people first.

"He did jail time for other people that he should never have done jail time for.

"But he did it because he didn't want to speak and dob anyone in.

"He took whatever was thrown his way and served the time.

"I just can't believe it. I never ever thought that this day would ever get here. He was the love of my life."

Ms McPhee said Bowden had had a difficult life.

Police at the murder scene in Cox St Pimpama where notorious bikie Shane Bowden was gunned down in his driveway. Picture: Glenn Hampson

He was adopted as a child and became a champion cyclist as a youth. He was supposed to represent Australia at the Olympics but suffered injury problems.

After leaving cycling, he spent a lot of time at the gym. It was there that he met members of an outlaw motorcycle gang, she said.

"He lived for the biker life," Ms McPhee said.

"All I know is that these biker wars need to stop. I never thought this day would come.

"When he was around, he was a really good father.

"He had a heart of gold. If someone wanted something, he'd be the first to rush to help

"He just meant the world to me."

Shane Bowden when he arrived in Queensland from Victoria, breaching COVID restrictions. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Bowden spoke to The Courier-Mail after authorities wrongly claimed he'd flown from Melbourne to Brisbane while infected with coronavirus.

He said Ms McPhee "has meant so much to me over so many years … she is what keeps me grounded".

"I know she will always be a part of me because of my son but this time I blew any chance I had with her again," Bowden said.