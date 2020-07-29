Love story: From meeting in a salon to opening their own

Tegan Bray at her salon, Beauty & The Beard on George St, Rockhampton.

Tegan Bray at her salon, Beauty & The Beard on George St, Rockhampton.

TEGAN Bray met her now-husband in a salon 11 years ago and now the couple, with the in-laws, are the proud owners of their own salon.

This week will mark one month since Tegan opened the doors to Beauty & The Beard, her own hair salon located in the Foodworks complex on George St in Rockhampton.

The business has begun with a bang, with Tegan seeing many new faces and some old clients from her previous hairdressing days.

“It’s been crazy and hectic, last Wednesday was the first day I left the salon before 6pm,” she said.

READ HERE: NEW ETHNIC CAFE THE FIRST OF ITS KIND IN REGION

READ HERE: RENOVATIONS IN FULL SWING AT OLD JOYCE MAYNE BUILDING

Tegan began out in hairdressing more than a decade ago.

It was when she was an apprentice she met Luke, who came in for a haircut, and his parents Margie and Phil.

One thing led to another and the couple got married and now have two young boys.

Opening her own salon was something Tegan always wanted to do one day.

Earlier this year, she was given the opportunity to manage a salon, a stepping stone towards how to run a business.

Sadly, it didn’t work out, but it opened a door for Tegan to take a leap of faith.

In partnership with her family, they looked into opening a salon – then COVID-19 hit.

Plans were at a standstill for a while but after about three months, things looked to be getting better in Queensland

“The space was here and I was getting messages daily if I was going do hair from home,” Tegan said.

“Through it all some salons did shut but a lot did remain open and people still wanted to get their hair done.”

So they pushed on and began the process of fitting out the salon.

“I think any new business venture is scary and I just see it as a challenge to overcome,” Tegan said.

READ HERE: ROCKY CBD CAFE FOR LEASE AFTER COVID-19 FORCES CLOSURE

READ HERE: MAJOR BLOW AS CBD RETAIL STORE CLOSES ITS DOORS

The salon has a crisp look with soft brown leather chairs and gold furnishings.

“I wanted to bring something new and different to Rocky, something fresh and a different colour scheme,” Tegan said.

Tegan wanted the salon to be a family friendly environment and atmosphere, somewhere men could be just as comfortable as their partners.

Focusing on the beard side of the Beauty & The Beard, there is a barber’s chair for male cuts.

“I am constantly training and adding to my skills in male grooming and I’m hoping to grow that,” Tegan said.

Beauty & The Beard