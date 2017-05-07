27°
Love thy neighbour, but don't borrow his mower

Kerri-Anne Mesner | 7th May 2017 11:54 AM
The sisters needed to borrow a lawn mower after the recent wet weather.
The sisters needed to borrow a lawn mower after the recent wet weather. FILE

TWO SISTERS who thought they were on good terms with their neighbour went to borrow a lawn mower, found no one home so they left a note and $50 and took the mower.

The neighbour appeared on their doorstep 30 minutes later demanding they return the mower immediately.

The North Rockhampton sisters didn't get the $50 back, or to use the mower, but did end up with one charge each of entering a dwelling and stealing.

Shannon Marcia Niki and Leah Wabitha Niki both pleaded guilty to their charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 20.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the sisters entered the neighbour's yard at 10.30am and removed the mower from underneath the Eddington St house.

The sister's defence lawyer told the court they had knocked on the door but there was no answer, so they assumed no one was home.

The lawyer said they had left a note and $50 bill.

Magistrate Mark Morrow asked if the $50 was returned to them and they replied no.

He ordered a conviction be recorded for both, but no further punishment be handed down for the matter.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

