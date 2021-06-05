‘Love you’: Tomic’s grovelling apology

It’s taken the police to get involved for Bernard Tomic to issue a public apology to girlfriend Vanessa Sierra after a tantrum went viral.

Bernard Tomic has apologised to girlfriend Vanessa Sierra after a series of troubling videos and Instagram posts were shared over the past few days.

It comes after a bizarre string of videos with Sierra sharing footage of Tomic breaking her laptop in half over his knee.

Sierra revealed in the video that the argument was sparked over Tomic not visiting her in hospital.

"Don't mess with a tennis player's ego," Sierra captioned the clip.

"$16,000 worth of damage, currently can't work and half a mil in crypto is locked I'll give $100 for the first person who can guess what happened."

Tomic breaks the laptop.

Tomic appeared worried upon realising Sierra was filming the incident but later took to his own social media channels to deliver a well-known boast.

"@Vanessa5ierra thinks leaking our tapes on her OnlyFans is going to affect me. Hold up let me re-count my millions," he posted on Instagram.

Sierra, who came into the public eye on Love Island Australia but has become an OnlyFans star and social media influencer, told her fans that Tomic didn't cause scratches seen on her arm, that were from scratching herself on glass trying to get her phone back.

However, she also commented on the post: "Just to clarify he didn't and has never laid hands on me.

"I was upset with him for not checking on me when I was hospitalised. Argument escalated to him ruining my livelihood."

Tomic's Instagram Stories apology to Sierra.

But later on Thursday, Tomic returned to Instagram posting a picture of him kissing Sierra with the caption: "Shouldn't have broken her stuff I don't know what came over me.

"My ego too big but I'm going to drop it for you. So sorry wife, please let's make things right, love you @vanessa5ierra."

So all’s well that ends well I guess. They got publicity, gained more social media followers and she made a few extra bucks on OnlyFans with her ‘leaked’ video. So whose complaining? Maybe people who take domestic violence seriously. pic.twitter.com/sc4s7gd7Vu — Peter Ford (@mrpford) June 4, 2021

It comes as The Herald Sun reports that Sierra had reportedly submitted a complaint about Tomic to Croatian police.

Sierra is reportedly staying in a $1300 a night villa in the Croatian resort town of Split.

"We can confirm that police are investigating the case after we received a report from the woman who claimed her belongings had been destroyed," Split police spokesman Jerko Kurevija told News Corp Australia via a translation.

Sierra teased her 429,000 Instagram followers over the weekend by posting cryptic messages, appearing to suggest her relationship with Tomic was over.

The 26-year-old then posted another vague message on social media featuring what appeared to be some stern relationship advice.

"You gotta be with someone who got plans for both of y'all, not just them," she wrote.

Her posts were widely been received as a parting shot at Tomic, with another Instagram photo featuring a broken heart emoji captioned: "Fool me twice."

Sierra and Tomic famously had time in quarantine before the Australian Open.

However, Sierra was upset on Monday after Australian comedian Dave Hughes suggested she had separated from Tomic on Hit Network radio show Hughesy, Ed and Erin Catch Up.

"For anyone who listened to Hughesy on the radio I never confirmed a break-up," she wrote in an Instagram story.

"My initial response saying, 'I don't talk to media' does not count as a reply to his DM (direct message).

"Clearly off the record means nothing these days," she concluded, along with the hashtag "fakenews".

Originally published as 'Love you': Tomic's grovelling apology