Love your brain today for lifelong benefits

GROWING CONCERN: Brain Week sheds light on thousands of Queenslanders living with dementia.

WE'VE all heard about the benefits of looking after our bodies, but what about our brains?

Alzheimers Australia Queensland chief executive officer Victoria Beedle said last month's dementia statistics showed 77,633 Queenslanders living with dementia. This is expected to increase to near a quarter of a million people by 2056.

Today marks the start of Brain Awareness Week, part of a global campaign about the benefits of good brain health.

"There is a growing amount of research that shows that looking after you brain, at any age, could potentially reduce your risk of dementia in the future,” Ms Beedle said.

The #loveyourbrain brain campaign:

Day 1:

Track it! Start a food diary. Writing down all you eat and drink takes the guess work out of reaching a healthy weight

Day 2:

Move it. It doesn't matter how, just move! Integrate things into your daily routine.

Day 3:

Be a social bunny. Our brains love socialising.

Day 4:

Challenge yourself. You are never too old to learn something new.

Day 5:

Dose of nature. Connecting with nature can help to calm your brain, reduce blood pressure, reduce anxiety and improve mental health.

Day 6:

Get enough shut eye - your brain needs rest!

Day 7:

Alcohol Free Days. Aim for at least two.

To get involved, visit qld.fightdementia.org.au/ loveyourbrain or see Alzheimer's Australia (Qld)'s Facebook page.