Love your library and win prizes throughout February

Make a date and join in the fun at your local library as Rockhampton Regional Council celebrates Library Lovers’ Day for the entire month of February.

Communities Councillor Drew Wickerson said Library Lovers’ Day was an annual opportunity for people to celebrate the valuable role that libraries played in their lives – and 2021 will be all the more special due to the hard work and dedication shown by library staff last year.

“Library Lovers’ Day is traditionally celebrated on Valentine’s Day, but we have decided to show our libraries a little bit more love by extending the celebrations throughout February,” Cr Wickerson said.

Cr Wickerson and RRC library staff Feb 21

“Our libraries are all about discovering, connecting and bringing people of all ages together and this is a wonderful opportunity to do just that.

“With our teams working hard last year to bring the library services into our homes during shut down, we thought what better way to show our appreciation than to visit our local libraries and check out some of the fun that is on offer this month.”

Here are some ways you can celebrate and show your library some love: