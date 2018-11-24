Menu
THE SCOOP: Elliot Raynor at the newly re-opened new snack bar on East St.
Loved East street business revived under new owners

vanessa jarrett
by
24th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
THE site of former beloved Wendy's Snack Bar has re-opened its doors, with a whole new business taking over the East St store.

While the new store, named Family Snack Bar, is not under the Wendy's franchise, it will offer some of the same treats.

Rockhampton woman Chariline Conlon bought the store and Elliot Raynor is working the counter.

She decided to buy it for their children.

"Our kids aren't working full-time and thought we would throw them under the bus,” Mr Raynor said.

The Wendy's store closed down in April this year and it has been for sale during this time.

It was listed for sale at $35,000 including equipment.

READ HERE: Wendy's owner hangs up apron in CBD store

Mr Raynor opened the new store last Thursday.

So far it has been a tough getting the word out that they are re-open again.

"It's been really slow but we expect it to be slow for a while,” Mr Raynor said.

FAMILY SNACK BAR:

East St, near Chemist Warehouse (old Wendy's building)

Opening hours, subject to change:

Monday to Friday: 8am - 4pm/6pm

Friday and Saturday night: 8pm - 4am

Saturday and Sunday: 8am to 2pm

On offer at the snack bar is gelato, slushies, milkshakes, thickshakes, hot dogs and toasties.

A big focus for the new owners is to get in more local products.

The gelato, which they have many tasty flavours of, comes from Brisbane.

Over time, they hope to expand the menu as they upgrade equipment.

The Morning Bulletin has been reporting this week on the demise of East St as there are many empty businesses and shop fronts.

Mr Raynor said there are lot of things that could be done to revitalise the street.

"It needs to pick up, this is our home town sort of thing... people have to back their own hometown before it is going to pick up,” Mr Raynor said.

He said it would be good to see more businesses open in the main street and for council to do some work.

"I know they have the lights down the middle but it needs a big facelift... it is rough,” he said.

The Sunday markets at the Kern Arcade bring a few customers in.

"They do the markets across the road which is good for locals,” he said.

