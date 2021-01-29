Menu
Tensions boil over in AFLW opener!
AFL

’Lovely tribute’ as footy star remembered

by Andrew McMurtry
29th Jan 2021 5:08 AM

The AFLW season has kicked off with the Collingwood Magpies claiming a 5.3 (33) to 4.3 (27) win over Carlton.

But before the game, the teams gathered together to share a minute of silence for Jacinda Barclay, the GWS Giants star who died in her Perth home in October 2020.

Barclay was an AFLW player, five-time World Cup baseballer and American football player with the outpouring of grief from the Australian sporting community.

She kicked 11 goals in 23 games and was described by her family after her death as a "shining comet that soared through this world casting her radiant light of love on all she met".

The two teams, the officials and the crowd stood for what Fox Footy host Sarah Jones called "a lovely tribute".

 

It comes after the Giants and Crows held a minutes silence after their practice match just under a fortnight ago, in what was the first match for the Giants' AFLW side since the 29-year-old's death.

The Giants will have the number 34 on their jerseys throughout the 2021 season and will have a minutes silence before the season opener against Fremantle in Perth on Sunday. The players and staff will also wear black armbands.

The Giants' first home game will also see special commemorations of Barclay's life.

But with Carlton and Collingwood opening the season, social media was quick to acknowledge the loss.

 

 

 

The Magpies got off to a perfect start, going into halftime leading 4.2 (26) to 0.0 (0) against the highly fancied Blues, exploding in the second term after scoring just a single point in the first quarter.

But after being stunned in the first half, the Blues weren't about to lay down with Nicola Stevens starting the response from Carlton as they kicked three goals in the third quarter.

The Blues just couldn't keep the ascendancy going, falling a goal behind in front of a sellout crowd of 6712 fans at Ikon Park.

- with NCA NewsWire

 

 

 

 

Originally published as 'Lovely tribute' as footy star remembered

