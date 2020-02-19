Lovers spat at shops leads to grocery throwing, punch

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman has been sentenced for punching her partner at Gracemere Shopping World after he threw groceries at her.

Nerida Rose Skeen pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 18 to one count of common assault and one of breaching bail.

The court heard police were called to the centre at 3pm on December 29 where they located the couple who had been grocery shopping and ended up fighting on their way out.

After being charged for the assault, she was banned from the centre under her bail conditions, but she returned on January 20 to get groceries.

Skeen was fined $450.