‘Low rate means time to invest’

CQ VISIT: Labor deputy leader Richard Marles and Shadow Minister for Northern Australia Murray Watt address the media during their listening tour of Central Queensland.

THE record low interest rate cuts handed down by the Reserve Bank last week should be sparking the Federal Government to invest in infrastructure projects right now, particularly in Rockhampton, a Queensland Senator says.

Labor Senator Murray Watt (pictured) said after three rate cuts since the May election, record low interest rates are now one quarter of what they were during the depths of the Global Financial Crisis.

“This latest cut comes after months of calls on the Morrison Government, from the Reserve Bank and leading industry groups, to bring forward funding for regional infrastructure, to create jobs and improve productivity,” he said.

“Australians are struggling, the economy is growing at its slowest pace in a decade, wages are stagnant, and there is no help from the Morrison Government.

“We know there are projects in Rockhampton that could get under way now, but are being forced to wait years for funding from the Federal Government,” he said.

“For instance, the Yeppoon-Rockhampton Road Duplication, which won’t receive its first instalment of funding, $14 million of the $64m committed, until 2021.

“People living in Rockhampton want jobs now — not in five years, or 10 years.

“The drought is hurting many communities and only investment in local infrastructure will create the jobs that Rockhampton needs and deserves.”

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said on October 1 that the Australian economy had expanded by 1.4 per cent over the year to the June quarter, a weaker-than-expected outcome.

“It is reasonable to expect that an extended period of low interest rates will be required in Australia to reach full employment and achieve the inflation target,” Mr Lowe said.

“The outlook for the global economy remains reasonable, the risks are tilted to the downside. The US-China trade and technology disputes are affecting international trade flows and investment as businesses scale back spending plans because of the increased uncertainty.”